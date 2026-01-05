WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 5, 2026

Where: Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,326 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,912. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker – World Heavyweight Championship match

Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky – Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

