NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL PREVIEW (1/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater – NXT Championship match
- Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Gray – NXT Women’s Championship match
- Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (12/30): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Ricky Saints vs. Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page vs. Moose, Jayne vs. Sinclair
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: A good night for two top heels, a questionable move with some major players moving to the main roster
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.