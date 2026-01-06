News Ticker

NXT NEW YEAR’S EVIL PREVIEW (1/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

January 6, 2026

When: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater – NXT Championship match
  • Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Gray – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame

