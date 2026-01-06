FREE PODCAST 1/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Griffin: Punk-Breakker, should WWE Unreal exist, Iyo and Rhea dynamic, Royal Rumble predictions, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin. They start with an evaluation of the C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker main event for the World Title. From there, a discussion on WWE Unreal, and why the fact that fans will enjoy watching it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea for WWE to produce. Also, is the Maxxine Dupri gimmick working and should she have already lost, what’s up with the Iyo Sky-Rhea Ripley dynamite and should they have won the tag titles, are the Usos going to actually stay together in harmony as a team, could Gunther or Sami Zayn win the Royal Rumble this year, and more. Live caller and live chat comments are mixed in throughout the show.

