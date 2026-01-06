News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/5 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk defends against Breakker, Sky & Rhea challenge Kabuki Warriors, Maxxine vs. Becky for IC Title, Stranger Things theme, WWE Unreal hype (18 min.)

January 6, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 5 edition of WWE Raw featuring C.M. Punk defends against Bron Breakker, Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley challenge The Kabuki Warriors, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for IC Title, a Stranger Things theme, WWE Unreal hype, and more.

