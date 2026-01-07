FREE PODCAST 1/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Heavy Lies the Crown 25 including Bronson vs. Krule, Clancy vs. Forza, Dijak vs. Eye Black Jack, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland kick off the new year by covering the Beyond Wrestling’s New Year’s Eve tradition Heavy Lies the Crown, a marathon of a show main evented with new IWTV Champion Bear Bronson battling Krule in a “fans bring the weapons” match, Donovan Dijak makes Eye Black Jack a guy to watch in 2026, and show faves collide when The Shooter Boys face Marcus Mathers & Aaron Rourke. Plus, we discuss some concerns with Beyond’s booking and getting stretched thin with so many shows. We stay in the Beyond Universe for VIP listeners with some matches from the next night’s Wrestling Open show, including the Finals of the IWTV Tag Team Title Tournament and Ryan Clancy’s IWTV title match.

