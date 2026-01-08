VIP PODCAST 1/7 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Ross back on commentary, strong MJF-Bandido build, Young Bucks in action, Mox vs. Shelton, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Powerhouse Hobbs & Hook vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Swerve Strickland in the main event, Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in the opener, Bandido vs. (the returning to Dynamite) Sammy Guevara, a Young Bucks surprise in a six-man tag, a strong MJF-Bandido in-ring exchange, and more including the adventure that is Jim Ross on commentary live during an AEW show.
