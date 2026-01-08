FREE PODCAST 1/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kline: MJF-Bandido build, Jim Ross’s return, Death Riders, Moxley vs. Shelton, Brodie King’s promo, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dennis Kline discuss whether the main event went on so long that the violence felt belabored, as Jim Ross seemed to indicate was how he felt. A lot of talk about Ross’s commentary throughout the show. Also, did Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin go too long without a backstory or a clear heel-face dynamic, did it take Bandido too long to beat Sammy Guevara in his first Dynamite match in 14 months, what is up with Brody King’s promo about aiming for gold, the Hiroshi Tanahashi acknowledgment, Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm, and more.

