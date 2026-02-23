WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

Where: ATLANTA, GA. AT STATE FARM ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,199 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,630. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. “Original” El Grande Americano vs. Bronson Reed – Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying match

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Tribute to AJ Styles

Liv Morgan to make WrestleMania decision

C.M. Punk to discuss title matches against Finn Bálor and Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar returns

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (2/16): Keller’s report on Gunther vs. Evans vs. Dominik and Nattie vs. Asuka vs. Bayley in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, plus CM Punk and AJ Lee

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jackie Redmond’s WWE return date following her work at the Winter Olympics