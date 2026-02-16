WWE RAW RESULTS (2/16): Keller’s report on Gunther vs. Evans vs. Dominik and Nattie vs. Asuka vs. Bayley in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, plus CM Punk and AJ Lee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

FEBRUARY 16, 2026

MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEXFORUM

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Reporters: Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,802 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,615. The arena has a capacity of 18,119 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Paul Levesque-narrated “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they cut to scenes outside of the arena including Beale Street. Then they showed Gunther, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, Liv Morgan, and C.M. Punk & A.J. Lee in backstage situations as Cole plugged their scheduled matches and appearances.

-The Usos were in the concourse with fans and then made their way to the ring. Paul Heyman interrupted just as they reached the lower bowl. “Cut the damn music!” Heyman said as he walked onto the stage with Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory. Theory said every ounce of wisdom Heyman has is worth more than the most valuable trading card in the world. He said he just traded it for $16 million and said none of the fans will see that in their lives. They walked to ringside. Logan took a shot at Memphis. Heyman threw to a clip of the “mysterious masked man” causing a ruckus backstage leading to L.A. Knight getting a win over Austin Theory.

Theory said everyone knows it was his match to win. He singled out the Usos in the crowd. Raw G.M. Adam Pearce walked out and said they should all go back to their office and talk through this like adults. Theory said he got screwed out of his match last week. Pearce said he screwed himself. Pearce again insisted they join him in his office so they could “get this show back on the rails.”

Heyman said if he wants his show back, he wanted him to put Reed in the Chamber. Pearce said he heard Heyman was calling people above his head. He agreed to put Reed in a Chamber qualifier next week instead. Knight then interrupted Pearce and walked out. He wore a T-shirt that said, “Unchosen.” He said he’s dashing their dreams. He prayed that Reed would make it to the Chamber so he could “stuff his fat head behind those bars and kick him square in the ass.”

Logan laughed about Reed putting Knight through a car. Knight suggested to Pearce that he team him with the Usos “against those three turd stains” inside the ring. Pearce made it official and said, “It starts right now.” [c]

(1) L.A. KNIGHT & THE USOS vs. LOGAN PAUL & AUSTIN THEORY & BRONSON REED (w/Paul Heyman)

They joined the match in progress 13 minutes into the hour. Logan eventually took control against Knight and trash-talked him. He said he’s “actually the worst.”

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifiying match

Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Bayley – Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifiying match

A.J. Lee to appear

C.M. Punk to address upcoming matches against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42