TNA NO SURRENDER 2026 RESULTS (2/13): Santana & Slater vs. Nemeth & Edwards, Lee vs. Grace, Hardys & The Righteous vs. Order 4

TNA NO SURRENDER 2026 RESULTS

FEBRUARY 13, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN AT THE PINNACLE

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) KNOCKOUT BATTLE ROYAL

This match decided a future Knockouts Title shot. The match included Rosemary, Jody Threat, Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford, Jada Stone, Harley Hudson, Mara Sade, Elayna Black, and Myla Grace. Jody Threat threw out Blanchard to win it.

(2) STACKS (c)(w/Arianna Grace) vs. TREY MIGUEL — TNA International Title match

Grace was caught interfering in the match and the referee threw her out from ringside. Trey won it with a Lightning Spiral. TNA President Carlos Silva put the belt on Trey, who had an emotional celebration with music artist Teddy Swims.

WINNER: Trey Miguel to win the TNA International Title

-AJ Francis cut a promo and complained about not being on the card. He also insulted Jelly Roll, who was in the crowd. AJ joined the commentary team for the rest of the night.

(3) MIKE JACKSON vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander)

Jackson is the former jobber from the Georgia Championship Wrestling days. Warner won with the Pay Window.

WINNER: Mance Warner

Warner and Steph shook hands with Jackson after the match and raised his hands. AJ and Warner exchanged words after the match. AJ said he was leaving.

-Grace yelled at Stacks for losing.

(4) THE ELEGANCE BRAND (M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance w/The Concierge & Mr. Elegance & Ash by Elegance)(c) vs. INDI HARTWELL & XIA BROOKSIDE — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Heather pinned Indi after the Nip and Tuck. Indi had her foot on the ropes, but Ash knocked it off. Mickie James made a surprise appearance and went after Ash. Ash escaped the DDT.

WINNERS: The Elegance Brand

(5) BDE vs. ERIC YOUNG

BDE was on the top rope, but Eric knocked the referee into the ropes to knock him off. Eric gave BDE a piledriver and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young

-Jody Threat challenged Tessa Blanchard to a match on Thursday.

(6) LEI YING LEE (c) vs. ARIANNA GRACE (w/Stacks) — TNA Knockouts Title match

Lee speared Stacks on the outside. Grace used the Cobra on Lee (which she stole from Santino Marella on Thursday’s Impact TV) and gave Lee a knee to the head to get the pin and win the title.

WINNER: Arianna Grace to win the TNA Knockouts Title

(7) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) vs. ORDER 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler & Agent Zero)

Towards the end, the match broke down and all four wrestlers fought. Jeff and Vincent teamed up and dove on Order 4 at ringside. Tasha threw powder in Dutch’s eyes. Ali hit a 450 splash on Matt to get the pin.

WINNERS: Order 4

Elijah walked to the stage. Men brought out a guitar case casket. Ali attacked Elijah, but it was a fake. The real Elijah came out of the casket and attacked Ali. Ali escaped being closed in the casket and he ran to the back.

Santino and Daria Rae argued.

(8) MIKE SANTANA & LEON SLATER vs. NIC NEMETH & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/The System)

There was intrigue about if Slater would cash in Option C or if Nemeth would cash in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy. Towards the end, Steve Maclin appeared and attacked Santana at ringside. Security tried to break it up. Santana and Maclin fought to the back. Slater fought Nemeth and Edwards by himself.

Slater accidentally knocked the referee down. The System got in the ring and attacked Slater. Moose came to the ring for the save. Moose cleared the ring of The System and fought up the ramp and to the back with Edwards. Nemeth gave Slater the Famouser, but Slater kicked out at two. Slater gave Nemeth a heel kick, followed by a Swanton 450 for the pin.

WINNERS: Leon Slater & Mike Santana