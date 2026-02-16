News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/16 – Greg Parks Outloud! Tracing WWE and AEW injuries in 2025: What the data tells us – Is AEW's style more dangerous than WWE's? (23 min.)

February 16, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at WWE and AEW injuries during 2025 and year-over-year comparison of data for both companies. What patterns have emerged in the injury stats over time?

