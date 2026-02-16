WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2026

Where: MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEXFORUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,802 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,615. The arena has a capacity of 18,119 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifiying match

Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Bayley – Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifiying match

A.J. Lee to appear

C.M. Punk to address upcoming matches against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (2/9): Keller’s report on Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, The Usos vs. Otis & Tozawa, Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bianca Belair scheduled for finger surgery