WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2026
Where: MEMPHIS, TENN. AT FEDEXFORUM
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,802 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,615. The arena has a capacity of 18,119 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifiying match
- Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Bayley – Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifiying match
- A.J. Lee to appear
- C.M. Punk to address upcoming matches against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42
