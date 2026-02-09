WWE RAW RESULTS (2/9): Keller’s report on Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, The Usos vs. Otis & Tozawa, Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

FEBRUARY 9, 2026

CLEVELAND, OHIO, AT ROCKET ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Reporters: Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph

Attendance: WrestleTix reports right before showtime that 9,905,tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,488. The arena has a capacity of 19,432 spectators when configured for basketball. The previous WWE visit on July 25, 2025 drew 9,301.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the arena in Downtown Cleveland. Then they showed A.J. Lee with C.M. Punk backstage with Becky Lynch seeing A.J. and looking annoyed by her presence. They showed Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky hanging out earlier in the lower bowl seats. They showed Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio hanging out playing darts in their clubhouse.

-They cut to the arena where Cole touted attendance of over 10,000. They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. Cole said they had breaking news on Bron Breakker who suffered an injury while training last week and he underwent surgery and will be out indefinitely. He said he’s not sure what the injury is. Graves wondered if some of the chaos lately will affect Breakker to concentrate on training for his return.

-Becky made her entrance, with her music interrupting Graves. Graves said he didn’t mind because it was her. She said there’s only so much disrespect on woman can take. She said she expected to make a big announcement that the corruption at the Royal Rumble had been addressed. She said then she saw A.J. Lee backstage. Lee’s music interrupted Becky. Lee skipped to the ring.

Becky asked what she was doing there. Lee said she was there to support Maxxine Dupri and then hang out backstage catering. Becky said she understands her thing, acting so cute with those eyebrows. Becky said she’s yapping and keeping her awake and ruining her life like a little yipping dog. She said she’s ruining her life. Lee said that’s a big dramatic. She asked how she’s ruining her life, other than beating her at WrestlePalooza and WarGames, plus cost her her title against Maxxine as MSG. She said now that she hears it outloud, she gets what she’s saying. She told Becky she has her belt back, so it’s water under the bridge

Becky laughed maniacally in an unhinged manner. She asked Lee if she wants her to splatter her blood all over he friends and family and ruin her life. “Is that what you want?” Becky asked. Lee paused and said what she’s getting from all of that is she is either having a nervous breakdown or she wants a one-on-one match. Lee said she hasn’t had a singles match in over a decade and it’d have to be really special and worth it. Lee said that she is one of the greatest of all-time. “If I beat you, what does that make me?” she said. “Lucky? Or does it make me better than you?” Becky shook her head manically.

Lee suggested a title shot. Becky said no. The fans chanted “Yes!” Lee said if the answer is no, she’ll just go back to Chicago. Becky said, while wincing, “Fine.” She said she has no idea what she’s in for and said she has no idea what she’s in for. “Welcome to the Big Time,” she said before throwing the mic down.

-They showed Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul backstage. Then they showed the Usos. The Usos made their entrance. Cole said he hoped G.M. Adam Pearce made the Lee-Becky match official.

(Keller’s. Analysis: Good segment. I’m enjoying Becky whose entertaining in feeling tightly wound and on the verge of a complete mental breakdown at all times. Lee stayed away from coming across as cloying and precious, which she walks the line of at times. Instead, here, she met Becky’s insanity with admirable patience and maturity, showing her up in the process. They both struck the right tone.) [c]

-Cole talked about replica WWE Title belts for the Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

(1) THE USOS vs. OTIS & AKIRA TOZAWA – WWE Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Jey opened against Otis. Tozawa and Jimmy tagged in a minute into the match. Otis pressed Tozawa over his head and threw him onto the Usos as they cut to an early break. [c]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) – World Tag Team Championship match

Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches