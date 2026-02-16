AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA HITS & MISSES (2/14): Hangman vs. Andrade, Fletcher vs. Briscoe, MJF vs. Brody King

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

“HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO

“Hangman” Page didn’t just win — he won intelligently, which remains one of the most effective and underutilized babyface traits in AEW. Andrade entered with a well-known pattern of shortcuts and distractions, and Hangman was prepared, cutting those tactics off without compromising his role as the match’s moral center.

The pre-match selfie moment struck the right balance between humor and character consistency, allowing Hangman to acknowledge his popularity without diminishing the stakes. Once the bell rang, the story centered on awareness and preparation, and the finish reflected that.

This win also strengthens Page’s positioning in the broader main-event picture, especially with unresolved threads involving Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega, without making him feel like filler.

MJF vs. BRODY KING – OLD-SCHOOL WORLD TITLE WRESTLING

This match worked precisely because it didn’t try to be something it wasn’t. MJF vs. Brody King was a deliberately paced, old-school world title defense built around size disparity, discipline, and control.

MJF leaned into wrestling smart rather than flashy, targeting Brody’s leg and slowing the match down. Brody looked credible throughout, presented as a legitimate threat rather than a disposable challenger.

The clean finish mattered. MJF’s decisive win reinforced his credibility as champion while preserving Brody’s momentum. This felt like a champion clearing a necessary obstacle, not padding a reign.

It wasn’t meant to be a pay-per-view classic — and it didn’t need to be. As a free television world title match, it accomplished exactly what it should have.

WILLOW NIGHTINGALE ELEVATES THE WOMEN’S TAG TITLE MATCH

The AEW Women’s Tag Team Division remains loosely defined, but Willow Nightingale continues to feel like a star whenever she’s given room to operate. Her power offense landed, the crowd responded, and the match benefited from a clean finish that didn’t overstay its welcome.

Harley Cameron held up well outside of obvious setup moments, and Megan Bayne continues to project upside. This didn’t redefine the division, but it comfortably exceeded expectations based on its placement.

KYLE FLETCHER vs. MARK BRISCOE

This was violent, gripping, and at times genuinely uncomfortable. The ladder brainbuster was a gasp-inducing moment, but it also highlighted AEW’s recurring issue with escalation.

When multiple spots feel match-ending, the actual finish risks feeling smaller by comparison. Fletcher, recovering quickly from massive punishment, dulled the impact. The match was an effective spectacle, but it needed more restraint to fully land.

A FOCUSED GRAND SLAM SPECIAL FORMAT

This was one of the cleaner executions of AEW’s event-style television. The show moved briskly, avoided unnecessary padding, and trusted the card to carry the night.

Nothing dragged. Nothing felt skippable. For a two-plus-hour broadcast, that alone stood out — and it’s something AEW has struggled with in similar specials.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the AEW Grand Slam Australia post-show: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

JON MOXLEY vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA AND THE CONTINENTAL TITLE PROBLEM

The match itself was fine. The larger issue remains the lack of clarity surrounding the Continental Title and Jon Moxley’s alignment.

The time-limit draw served a functional purpose, but it didn’t add urgency or emotional clarity. The title continues to feel more conceptual than essential, making it difficult to invest beyond match quality alone.

LENA KROSS DEBUT UNDERCUT BY COMMENTARY

AEW had an opportunity to make Lena Kross feel like a meaningful arrival, and instead, her debut landed flat due to a lack of urgency and context from both commentary and production.

If you weren’t familiar with her indie work or a brief prior appearance, there was little reason to care. Commentary referenced her background without explaining why she mattered, what her connection was to Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, or what viewers should be watching for. For a debut moment, it felt passive rather than purposeful.

AEW too often assumes its audience watches everything, everywhere. That’s not realistic — especially on a destination special meant to draw casual or lapsed viewers. A debut should do the work for the audience. This one didn’t.

The awkward post-match staging only reinforced the issue, making the moment feel hesitant instead of impactful.

PRODUCTION UNDERCUTTING KEY MOMENTS

Missed camera angles — most notably during Penelope Ford’s dive — and inconsistent crowd audio undercut moments that should have landed harder. For a destination special, the presentation should enhance the action, not distract from it.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 5

MISSES: 3

FINAL THOUGHTS

Collision: Grand Slam Australia was a disciplined, efficient special that respected the audience’s time. It didn’t chase spectacle for spectacle’s sake and largely delivered on what it promised.

The follow-through now matters. This show set the table. The coming weeks will determine whether AEW capitalizes — or lets the momentum fade.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2020, Will Ospreay captured the RevPro British Heavyweight Title by defeating Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of RevPro High Stakes at London’s York Hall. The event also saw Michael Oku win the RevPro British Cruiserweight Title from El Phantasmo, while Gisele Shaw opened the show by defeating Zoe Lucas to claim the RevPro British Women’s Title.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members. Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives, including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts, including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP