30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/5/1996): The episode where Mick Foley said he might have found “a hardcore home,” McMahon plays Billionaire Ted skit “despite legal threats,” Bret vs. Undertaker

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 5, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #373 )

Taped 1/22 in Stockton, Calif.

(1) Diesel & Shawn Michaels beat Yokozuna & British Bulldog (mgd. by Jim Cornette) at 13:50. At 13:00 Michaels dove off of Diesel’s shoulders for a splash. Bulldog legdropped Yoko in an attempt to make the save. Michaels then hit Yokozuna with a superkick and Yokozuna bumped to the floor. Owen Hart and Bulldog tried to get Yoko into the ring, but couldn’t before he was counted out… Cornette began yelling at Yokozuna for losing. Yokozuna eventually shoved Cornette to the mat. Owen and Bulldog attacked Yokozuna. Yoko showed some good babyface fire as he cleared the ring…

-Coming back into the commercial, they showed the latest Cactus Jack vignette. Cactus said things are getting wild around the WWF and perhaps he’s finally found a “hardcore home.” He concluded with a tag line: “Have a nice day”…

(2) 1-2-3 Kid pinned Hakushi at 10:30. Probably the best match on TV all weekend. Good highspots and psychology. Hakushi catching Kid with a dropkick as Kid came off the top rope was impressive. Kid won with a double underhook suplex off the top rope… Clarence Mason with Cornette protested the lack of reinstatement of Vader despite his protests…

-McMahon interviewed Gorilla Monsoon who said he will heal. He apologized to the fans for provoking him. He said he responded as Gorilla Monsoon rather than as Interim President. Monsoon said Vader’s reinstatement was in the hands of the board of directors. Why couldn’t Monsoon do his job from his home where the interview took place? Anyway, Monsoon defended his decision to name Piper as the interim-interim president through WrestleMania…

(3) Bret Hart fought Undertaker to a draw. Diesel joined McMahon and Lawler on commentary, although he didn’t seem entirely comfortable in that role. With the ref knocked down and as Bret wrapped Undertaker’s leg around the ringpost, Diesel hit Bret from behind with a forearm. Undertaker and Diesel then brawled. Undertaker rammed Diesel into the ringside stairs. Diesel then hit Undertaker with a chair and then jackknifed him. Undertaker was unable to sit up. Diesel taunted Undertaker and jackknifed him again. Bret began brawling with Diesel in the aisle while Undertaker was still laid out on his back. Good angle to build the triangle matches and Diesel-Undertaker at Wrestlemania…

-McMahon then introduced The Billionaire Ted skit – “despite legal threats”…