30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (1/29/1996): The episode where McMahon introduced Roddy Piper as the acting WWE President until Gorilla Monsoon recovered, Piper calls McMahon a “nice, sweet kid”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JANUARY 29, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #372 )

-After a well-produced preview of the program, Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler introduced the show…

(1) Diesel defeated British Bulldog. During the methodical match, lots of talk early of the Diesel vs. Bret Hart cage match at IYH. At 6:15 Yokozuna came to ringside and hit Diesel. At 8:41 Yokozuna interfered legdropping Bulldog when Diesel moved out of the way (*)…

-Dok Hendrix hosted a Slam Jam preview to IYH. He said the latest Billionaire Ted segment would air despite “threats of legal action.” Bret said in his promo he has never lost a cage match and called Diesel a “big dummy.” Dok announced the CryBaby match and Duke Droese vs. Hunter. Dok then introduced the latest Billionaire Ted skit…

(2) Henry O. Godwinn & Philious I. Godwinn, billed as cousins, beat The Body Donnas (mgd. by Sunny) at 2:20. A fan’s sign said, “Real men don’t play. The real men are here on Raw”…

-A vignette announced the Bret Hart defense against The Undertaker next week on Raw.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-A promo aired with Jim Cornette and Clarence Mason. Mason said he was making motions to overrule Vader’s suspension claiming Vader acted only in response to Monsoon throwing the first punch…

-McMahon introduced Roddy Piper as the man Monsoon selected to be acting WWF President until he recovers. Piper opened by asking McMahon if he (Piper) is now his (McMahon’s) boss. Piper talked about his coconut incident with Jimmy Snuka, his history with Cyndi Lauper, and his opinion on the WWF New Generation. He took the mic from McMahon, called him a “nice, sweet kid” and patted him on the head, and told the fans he loves them and they’re in good hands. Piper then picked up McMahon in a fireman’s carry spin…

(3) Shawn Michaels beat Yokozuna…

-A Cactus Jack vignette aired which focused on his ear…

-Shawn Michaels pinned Yokozuna after Owen Hart’s interference backfired. Bulldog separated Yoko and Owen afterward…