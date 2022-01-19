News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-19-2012) Keller & Cudo talk Jericho in WWE, Bruno not in HOF, WM speculation, Brodus, live callers and emails (77 min.)

January 18, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-19-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by special guest cohost PWTorch Specialist Jon Cudo. They talked with live calls and answered email questions for an hour on these topics: Thoughts on Raw, Brodus Clay, Chris Jericho, Bruno Sammartino not being in WWE Hall of Fame, and more. Also, in the VIP Aftershow they review Keller’s article from the latest newsletter mapping out a potential WrestleMania line-up.

