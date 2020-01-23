VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Sam Roberts in-depth detailed preview of Royal Rumble including Lesnar possibilities, Women’s Rumble scenarios, Fiend vs. Bryan, more (178 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast including an in-depth detailed preview of the men’s Royal Rumble match including an exhaustive look at Brock Lesnar scenarios and other possible winners. Then they discuss the Women’s Rumble possibilities and the full supporting card led by Daniel Bryan challenging The Fiend. Then in a bonus section afterward, the 2015 Royal Rumble Post-PPV Roundtable podcast with Keller, Bruce Mitchell, and Pat McNeill including Roman Reigns being soundly rejected by the WWE fanbase live plus a stellar John Cena-Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins match.

