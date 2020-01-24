VIP AUDIO 1/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin: Conor McGregor’s UFC return and future, Royal Rumble preview, Takeover preview, Dynamite, Raw, SD, NXT on USA, Mailbag on Okada, Rumble, NXT, Lesnar, Moxley (121 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd talks about Conor McGregor’s UFC fight last Saturday and his future top opponents. Then he reviews the UFC PPV undercard and takes a look ahead to the UFC Fight Night and Bellator cards this weekend. From there, Todd reviews last Friday’s Smackdown including the return of Kane and this week’s Raw including Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy’s tag team title win and the latest Rumble hype. Then a full preview of the Royal Rumble with an extended discussion on the list of intriguing possibilities for Brock Lesnar and a winner if it’s not Brock. From there, a review of AEW Dynamite from the Jericho Cruise including a potential twist in the Hangman Page-Kenny Omega saga, a review of NXT on USA including Keith Lee’s North American Title win over Roderick Strong, and a preview of NXT Takeover: World Collide.

The show then concludes with the Mailbag including Todd’s review of Toyko DisneySea, NXT expansion with another brand worldwide, whether Chris Jericho’s Rumble record will be broken out of Vince McMahon spite, did AEW go too far with the eye spike angle, why is the no. 1 spot in the Rumble a bigger deal than the no. 2 spot, would Okada survive and thrive in the WWE landscape, could NXT be utilized well at WrestleMania as part of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, a case for the AEW Women’s Division being better than the Raw Women’s Division, and at what point should Lesnar’s key moment come if he’s eliminated during the Rumble?

