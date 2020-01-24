VIP AUDIO 1/23 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/5/1992): Keller joined by PWTorch columnist Mark Madden to discuss who should be WCW Champion, plus Eddie Sharkey talks of training Road Warriors (82 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 5, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with indy promoter and wrestling trainer Eddie Sharkey who talks about Road Warrior Hawk talking him into becoming a wrestling trainer, the formation of the Road Warriors. Then Mark Madden, PWTorch columnist, joins Keller to live calls and discuss current events in pro wrestling. News that week included Ric Flair vs. Curt Hennig, the Bill Watts top rope move ban, the return of Bob Backlund, who should be WCW Champion, and more.

