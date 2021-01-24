VIP AUDIO 1/24 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A sports-like niche – Analyzing the artistry of MLW Fusion (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of MLW Fusion. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the art of MLW’s weekly show, Fusion. Specific discussion points include the look of the product, how MLW handles the pandemic environment, the role vignettes play in the weekly cadence of the show, the sports-like nature, setting the tone around sports, simple tactics to convey the tone they want, the in-ring style, the best matches since the Restart, and analysis of key stars in the company including Contra, Hammerstone, Saline De La Renta, Low Ki, the Von Erich’s, Myron Reed, and others. Enjoy!

