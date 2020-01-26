VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Worlds Collide Review (64 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with a special show dedicated to reviewing Worlds Collide – the NXT vs. NXT UK WWE Network special. He breaks down all the results and what they mean for the NXT UK performers. In particular, he looks at why we shouldn’t rush to celebrate Jordan Devlin winning the cruiserweight title, the problem with Toni Storm, and how the main event wasted Walter.

