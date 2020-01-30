VIP AUDIO 1/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Fairplay (AD-FREE): Moxley homecoming, Jericho, Britt Baker, Hangman, Darby, live callers & mailbag (123 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jonny Fairplay of Survivor fame to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag question. They cover the Jon Moxley-Chris Jericho opening segment, Britt Baker’s promo taking aim at Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross, where AEW should go with the AEW World Title at Revolution and beyond, The Young Bucks personality development on Dynamite, Hangman Page’s character journey, Darby Allin, and much more. Also, an on-site correspondent from Cleveland with details on a big angle taped for Dark next week and crowd reactions throughout the night.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO