VIP AUDIO 1/29 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Late Night News Round-Up (56 min)

January 30, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: It’s a late night news round-up as Will breaks down all the Twitter craziness surrounding Chris Brookes, PROGRESS, and Schadenfreude before looking at a promising start to WWE on BT Sport and another new UK TV deal for them, a setback for AEW, and so much more!

