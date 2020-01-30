VIP AUDIO 1/29 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Late Night News Round-Up (56 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: It’s a late night news round-up as Will breaks down all the Twitter craziness surrounding Chris Brookes, PROGRESS, and Schadenfreude before looking at a promising start to WWE on BT Sport and another new UK TV deal for them, a setback for AEW, and so much more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO