SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-3-2017) Keller & Bryant discuss JBL & Heyman whining about fan criticism of WWE, should WWE rehire Hogan, live callers & emails (102 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:42:14 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-3-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Travis Bryant to discuss the WWE Network show from Monday night called “Bring it to the Table” where JBL and Paul Heyman whined about fans who are critical of WWE, should WWE rehire Hulk Hogan, plus conversations about Alexa Bliss, American Alpha, New Day, USA Network’s satisfaction with WWE, and more with live callers and emails throughout.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO