VIP AUDIO 1/30 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Savio Vega vs. Holiday with former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, Trish Adora documentary in the “Off the Beaten Path” segment, favorite non-wrestling TV shows (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Reaction to former NBA referee Tim Donaghy’s involvement in MLW’s TV main event this week between Richard Holliday and Savio Vega (yes, that Savio Vega).

A Twitter listener question about the choices all pro wrestling fans have to make with so much new and archived content out there to watch every week.

Rich and Wade discover how many old TV shows they share in common as favorites growing up, and Wade’s recommendation to watch “Mrs. America” on Hulu, which ties into the the closing segment of the show…

They close with their “Off the Beaten Path” segment on a Trish Adora documentary (Reference Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ZANM4iSjjEY&ab_channel= AntonioHernandez) and a match she had against Big Swole from Nerd Street Wrestling Returns from August 18, 2019 8/18/19 Orlando, FL (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=ydiAQfj2yss&ab_ channel=TheGorillaPress)

Email the show with response to this episode or questions for future episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller” and the “Everything Mailbag with Rich & Zack”: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO