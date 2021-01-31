VIP AUDIO 1/30 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Keller’s review of post-Rumble episode of Raw, breaking the news of Spike moving TNA to prime time, WM line-up, WWE writing team overview, more (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago today covering these topics:

•Jan. 30, 2006 episode which features Wade’s segment-by-segment thoughts on the Jan. 30 Raw including the Royal Rumble fallout and reaction to the constant references to Eddie Guerrero.

•Jan. 31, 2006 episodes in which Wade breaks the news of a new national cable prime time clearance that is near becoming official and could be announced within days, the ramifications of the move, the rationale behind it, why the day of the week was chosen, and more… Plus, a breakdown of TNA Impact ratings including the quarter hours and analysis of what Sting means to TNA at this point, and how he can pay off bigger or end up hurting the company in the long-run… The top five scheduled matches for WrestleMania including all of the big names, plus the story on why other big names won’t be part of the show, including notes on Undertaker, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Chris Jericho… A rumored movie script involving two top WWE names… Vince McMahon’s build… Update on Paul Heyman… Update on the WWE writing team breakdown… And more…

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO