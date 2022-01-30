VIP AUDIO 1/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Steve Austin for two hours talks botched Rumble finish, Reigns boos, Strowman, Styles, Sami, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back five years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview from Jan. 26, 2016 with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. For the first time, we present not only the first hour that aired to the general public free, but also the second hour which was previously VIP-exclusive.

In this first hour Steve talks about these topics:

That year’s Royal Rumble.

His reasons for thinking a heel run with Roman Reigns is still the best course.

Braun Strowman’s big push, the prospects of Reigns vs. Strowman.

How about Samoa Joe entering and winning the Royal Rumble.

A great Bobby Eaton battle royal story.

His thoughts on Eaton, his first WCW TV Title reign, what’s happening with the Broken Skull Challenge series.

More.

In the previously VIP-portion of the interview, these topics are covered:

Details on the botched finish where he was eliminated earlier than planned from a Rumble.

His thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and A.J. Styles.

How orchestrated and preordained is everything that happens in a Rumble.

Why Rumble matches aren’t fun to work as a wrestler.

Pet peeves about the endings to some Royal Rumbles.

The babyface/heel dynamic and what the constitution was for his top babyface character during the Attitude Era.

Thoughts on scripted promos today versus the Wild West of his era.

Advice for Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns if that happens.

Why did he move to a feud with Owen Hart after his early feud with Bret.

How much did he know about his original plans for his 1997 Rumble win before Shawn Michaels got hurt.

How he looked out for himself and at what point he felt he could speak up on his behalf and not just go along with what he was told to do.

