SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/29 - WKH - Royal Rumble Rundown & Review: Biggest booking miscue, evaluating celebrity and legend usage, where booking was derailed at Day 1 and where it is headed now, star ratings (38 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 38:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Royal Rumble start to finish including star ratings, evaluating the booking decisions, pointing out the biggest booking miscue of the night, and details key aspects of each of the matches including the use of celebrities and surprises and legends in the Rumble matches.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO