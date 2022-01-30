SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/29 – WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Heydorn: Analysis of entire event including Rousey and Lesnar wins, Heyman angle, theory on changes due to Reigns missing Day 1 (97 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:37:31 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PLE (Premiere Live Event!) Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn with full analysis of the WWE Royal Rumble event, marching through the show in chronological order including Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, the Women’s Rumble, the Men’s Rumble, and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, plus presenting theories on how the booking would have been different from Day 1 through the Rumble had Reigns not missed Day 1 and changed up their plans.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO