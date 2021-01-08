VIP AUDIO 1/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Low point business and P.R. wise for WWE, moving Women’s Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan’s future, 2021 Predictions, WWE’s big turnaround, more (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including the following…

What was the low point of WWE business and also from a P.R. standpoint? Owen Hart death? Steroid scandals? Chris Benoit fallout?

Has any promotion done a faster 180 than the WWF from Survivor Series 1997 to the January 19, 1998 Raw with Mike Tyson and Steve Austin?

Was the Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles game the equivalent of Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 20?

What other promotions would you like to follow on a more regular basis but lack sufficient time to do so?

How about moving the women’s Royal Rumble to another event entirely?

Reviewing last week’s Wade and Todd predictions and asking ten new predictions for 2021 including Triple H, Corey Graves, AEW viewership, Daniel Bryan, and more topics.

What do you predict Daniel Bryan will do when his WWE contract expires later this year?

Some talk about the years-long humiliation campaign Todd has perpetrated on Wade regarding rap lyrics.

