VIP AUDIO 1/7 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Goldberg’s return, Omega-Fenix compared to Balor-O’Reilly, Undisputed Era future, Anderson & Gallows, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Goldberg’s return, Omega-Fenix compared to Balor-O’Reilly, Undisputed Era future, Anderson & Gallows, Karrion Kross-Damian Priest, Impact viewership, Marty Scurll’s departure from ROH, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO