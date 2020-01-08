VIP AUDIO 1/7 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag & Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): AEW, Wrestle Kingdom, Royal Rumble emails, plus Keller & Powell 5 Years Ago Flagship Episode on Raw, NJPW, Rumble (149 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this double-feature edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with a Mailbag segment discussing a range of topics including Wrestle Kingdom, AEW maybe over-relying on the New Japan formula to get wrestlers over, and the prospects and upside of an unexpected winner at the Royal Rumble. After that, a flashback Tuesday Flagship episode from Jan. 5, 2015 with Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussing the dreadful execution of WWE Raw including the counterproductive comments from Michael Cole after the Dean Ambrose-Bray Wyatt match, evaluating the Royal Rumble hype, a look at New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 9 on PPV, thoughts on TNA’s Wednesday relaunch, why fans might push back against Roman Reigns’s heavy push, and more with a mix of live calls and email questions.

