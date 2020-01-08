News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/7 – WKH – The News: Raw and Smackdown ratings big picture to end 2019 heading into 2020, how did Big Show surprise draw, AEW vs. NXT preview, NWA Power review including Aldis-Morton exchange (32 min)

January 8, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look the following news topics: Raw and Smackdown ratings big picture to end 2019 heading into 2020, how did Big Show surprise draw, in-depth AEW vs. NXT preview, NWA Power review including a great Nick Aldis-Ricky Morton exchange, and more.

