VIP AUDIO 10/15 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Game changing talent – Artistic analysis of GCW’s The Collective with special guest Tyler Sage (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? GCW’s The Collective. On the show, Zack Heydorn and special guest Tyler Sage break down the entire weekend of independent wrestling action including discussion on the overall look and presentation of the collection of indy shows and the Fite TV environment. In addition, they provide in-depth analysis on Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For the Culture, and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport shows with specific topics including Lee Moriarty’s future, Moxley back on the indy stage, the benefits and drawbacks to the “something for everyone” booking strategy, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO