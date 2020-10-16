VIP AUDIO 10/15 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann talk AEW’s 1st year on TNT, NXT’s 1st year on USA, NJPW G1 standings & surprises, WWE Draft analysis (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch Dailycast and PWTorch East Coast Cast. They discuss the WWE Draft including Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, Keith Lee, and Big E, plus Retribution with Mustafa Ali, highlights of AEW’s 1st year on TNT and where there’s room for improvement, NXT’s 1st year on USA, NJPW G1 standings & surprises so far, assessing and comparing Capital Wrestling Center, ThunderDome, and Daily’s Place, and more including scattered emails questions.

