VIP AUDIO 10/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Should Tony Khan defer to wrestlers as much as he does? AEW-NJPW working agreement? Lars Sullivan a bad idea? Ospreay going heel? Scurll mistake? More (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:
- What would New Japan have to gain from an AEW working agreement?
- Waylon Mercy name
- Did Marty Scurll make a big career mistake not signing with AEW?
- What are some of the biggest mistakes wrestlers have made signing with one company over another over the decades?
- Which wrestling company would make best use of NJPW talent?
- Is it possible to wrestle New Japan style matches every week in AEW?
- Some additional listener-submitted TV series recommendations.
- Should Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks be moved away from creative input in AEW?
- What recommendations would you make to Tony Khan if you were a consultant?
- Is bringing Lars Sullivan back another sign of WWE’s moral bankruptcy?
- Is there a way, and if not should there be a way, to watch AEW’s PPV library for less than $50 per show?
- What would be your 1997 WCW vs. WWF supercard?
- Is Will Ospreay intentionally going heel during his G1 run?
- Would Todd invest in pushing Cesaro or Lars to main event level in WWE given all circumstances and past booking of both wrestlers?
- Starman.
- Is the best WrestleMania opponent for Rock actually C.M. Punk?
- Will Cody and Jon Moxley headline a PPV in 2021 in AEW?
- Does AEW need a “creative director” to be a “bad guy” buffer between the wrestler EVPs and Tony Khan to sift out some of the nonsense? Should Tony stop deferring so much to wrestlers?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply