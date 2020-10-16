VIP AUDIO 10/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Should Tony Khan defer to wrestlers as much as he does? AEW-NJPW working agreement? Lars Sullivan a bad idea? Ospreay going heel? Scurll mistake? More (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

What would New Japan have to gain from an AEW working agreement?

Waylon Mercy name

Did Marty Scurll make a big career mistake not signing with AEW?

What are some of the biggest mistakes wrestlers have made signing with one company over another over the decades?

Which wrestling company would make best use of NJPW talent?

Is it possible to wrestle New Japan style matches every week in AEW?

Some additional listener-submitted TV series recommendations.

Should Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks be moved away from creative input in AEW?

What recommendations would you make to Tony Khan if you were a consultant?

Is bringing Lars Sullivan back another sign of WWE’s moral bankruptcy?

Is there a way, and if not should there be a way, to watch AEW’s PPV library for less than $50 per show?

What would be your 1997 WCW vs. WWF supercard?

Is Will Ospreay intentionally going heel during his G1 run?

Would Todd invest in pushing Cesaro or Lars to main event level in WWE given all circumstances and past booking of both wrestlers?

Starman.

Is the best WrestleMania opponent for Rock actually C.M. Punk?

Will Cody and Jon Moxley headline a PPV in 2021 in AEW?

Does AEW need a “creative director” to be a “bad guy” buffer between the wrestler EVPs and Tony Khan to sift out some of the nonsense? Should Tony stop deferring so much to wrestlers?

