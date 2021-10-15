VIP AUDIO 10/15 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Justin Girardi co-hosts to talk ECW One Night Stand 2005. Jericho vs. Storm, Awesome vs. Tanaka, Dudley Boys vs. Dreamer & Sandman, RVD, more (128 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Frank’s friend Justin Girardi returns to talk ECW One Night Stand from 2005. They open with a brief discussion on The Rise and Fall of ECW, which preceded this PPV. They then review the show match by match, which included Chris Jericho vs. Lance Storm, Tajiri vs. Super Crazy vs. Little Guido in a Three-Way Dance, Rey Mysterio vs. Psichosis, Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit, Sabu vs. Rhyno, Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka, and the Dudleys vs. Tommy Dreamer & Sandman. In addition, they discuss the great promos by Rob Van Dam and Paul Heyman, and the emotional look on Joey Styles’ face when he came out to start the show. The place of ECW in the Monday Night War, the crowds, what they desired vs. other wrestling fans, match length on the show, and the legacy ECW left behind is discussed.

