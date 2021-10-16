VIP AUDIO 10/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (10-12-16) Keller & McNeill review week in wrestling including Goldberg-Lesnar, Shane emasculating wrestlers, Styles promo, HIAC, plus Stro interview (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Oct. 12, 2016 and Oct. 15 episodes. First up, Wade Keller hosts the mid-week flagship with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discuss the hot topics of the week with a particular focus on the legacy of Goldberg in the Monday Night War era, the prospects of his match against Brock Lesnar, analysis of Paul Heyman’s challenge on Monday’s Raw, and where Lesnar and Goldberg go from here. Also, the expansion of Hell in a Cell matches, A.J. Styles’s promo last night, Shane McMahon’s emasculation of wrestlers, and more including callers questions and email questions.

Then in a bonus show, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill guest hosts the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” PWTorch Livecast with his guest, former WCW wrestler The Stro. They focus on Stro’s run in Smoky Mountain Wrestling as Robbie Eagle, plus his first WCW appearances, his time in Memphis for the USWA, and his current film and television projects.

