VIP AUDIO 10/25 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (10-25-2011) Keller & Powell talk Cena, Hogan, James Storm, WWE PPV fallout, Punk-Laurinaitis, more with live callers (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-25-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw including the fallout from Vengeance, Triple H vs. Kevin Nash feud, C.M. Punk standing up to Laurinaitis, John Cena’s potential heel turn and signs of it, Hulk Hogan’s babyface turn, James Storm’s title win, ratings upticks for all three major shows, and live calls and email questions. Also, in the VIP Aftershow, a discussion on the flaws that could hold ROH back, TNA’s announcing situation, and more.

