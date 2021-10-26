News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey discuss Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa, UFC 267, implications of title fights being presented on a free PPV, more (54 min)

October 25, 2021

VIP AUDIO 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey discuss Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa, UFC 267, implications of title fights being presented on a free PPV, more (54 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos briefly discusses the recent UFC Fight Night main event between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa. Rick Monsey joins the show to preview UFC 267. They discuss the implications of title fights being presented on a free PPV and a stacked undercard.

