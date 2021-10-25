News Ticker

October 24, 2021

VIP AUDIO 10/24 – WKH - 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Sean Waltman as guest talking about drug use in wrestling, Raw review, TNA PPV backstage notes, Jericho music, more (87 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features three vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this week including:

-Oct. 19, 2006: Special guest Sean Waltman talking about drug use in wrestling

-Oct. 20, 2006: News update on Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho, TNA, more

-Oct. 23, 2006: Backstage notes on TNA Bound for Glory including Kurt Angle’s conduct, then a review of Raw

