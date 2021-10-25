VIP AUDIO 10/24 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Sean Waltman as guest talking about drug use in wrestling, Raw review, TNA PPV backstage notes, Jericho music, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features three vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this week including:

-Oct. 19, 2006: Special guest Sean Waltman talking about drug use in wrestling

-Oct. 20, 2006: News update on Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho, TNA, more

-Oct. 23, 2006: Backstage notes on TNA Bound for Glory including Kurt Angle’s conduct, then a review of Raw

