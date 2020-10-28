VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: On the Road to Power Struggle and the Strong NEVER Tour (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, with the G1 firmly in the rear view, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado turn to the recently concluded NJPW Strong NEVER Tour including Rocky Romero vs. Jay White. Over in Japan, The Road to Power Struggle kicks off with the NEVER Openweight 6-man Title being defended in the main event. Also, is Jay White the best wrestling heel in the world right now, and more. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO