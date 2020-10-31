VIP AUDIO 10/30 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns gives Jey ultimatum and Jey answers, Bayley issued challenge to Sasha, KO-Ziggler, Bryan-Jey, more Survivor Series developments (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Season Premiere of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox start to finish including Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso an ultimatum and Jey answers, Bayley issued challenge to Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey, some Survivor Series developments, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO