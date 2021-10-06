News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/5 – WKH – The News: How the Draft affected Smackdown and Raw ratings, Rampage drops to lowest viewership yet, NXT 2.0 sinks back to average, Halloween Havoc main event, more (22 min.)

October 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 10/5 – WKH - The News: How the Draft affected Smackdown and Raw ratings, Rampage drops to lowest viewership yet, NXT 2.0 sinks back to average, Halloween Havoc main event, more (22 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details on how the WWE Draft affected Smackdown and Raw ratings, AEW Rampage drops to lowest viewership yet while staying strong in key demo for the night, NXT 2.0 sinks back to average after a two week boost, NXT Halloween Havoc main event announced, an idea for increase NXT ratings for free, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021