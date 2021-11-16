VIP AUDIO 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos & Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez, discuss officiating and commentary, preview Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez. Their review dovetails into a conversation about officiating and commentary. Robert and Rick give a brief preview of the upcoming main event between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira. The show closes with Robert giving his review of AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

