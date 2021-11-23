VIP AUDIO 11/22 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Vince McMahon returns to TV and promises big reward if egg culprit is found, 24/7 Title change, Women’s Tag Title change, Becky demeans Liv, fan tackles Seth (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Vince McMahon returns to TV and promises big reward if egg culprit is found, 24/7 Title change, Women’s Tag Title change, Becky demeans Liv, fan tackles Seth Rollins, Austin Theory gets WWE Title match against Big E, and more.

