SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss AEW's large roster, AEW's announce team, does AEW even need Chris Jericho anymore, more (80 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:20:42 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew discuss three big topics: Is AEW’s large roster helping them with a problem WWE struggles with? Is it time for a big change with AEW’s announce team? And does AEW even need Chris Jericho anymore? Plus, they take listener emails and react to the latest news.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO