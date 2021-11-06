News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns returns from “vacation” to deal with disappointment, Uso vs. Woods, Ricochet vs. Drew, Baszler vs. Naomi, Viking Raiders vs. Madcap & Corbin, Shotzi explains (31 min.)

November 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Jimmy Uso vs. Xavier Woods in the main event, Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet in an open challenge match, Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Shotzi explains her turn on Sasha Banks last week, Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler in a rematch, and more.

