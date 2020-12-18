VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Has Vince lost confidence in Triple H? Does AEW get enough credit for diverse roster? Under-recognized tag teams of the 1980s? Best wrestling books? Giant Gonzales? More (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

What was Vince McMahon thinking regarding Giant Gonalez?

Is Impact a potential staple of an AEW streaming service library?

Why doesn’t Todd give his UFC picks as often as he used to?

Does AEW get enough credit for building a diverse roster?

Shouldn’t USA Network care more about NXT being on the best night to maximize ratings rather than hurt AEW as competition on TNT?

Thoughts on under-recognized tag teams Can-Am Connection, Strike Force, The Fantastics, Pat Tanaka & Paul Diamond, and The Islanders?

Thoughts on the comparisons between Don Callis & Kenny Omega and Bobby Heenan & Nick Bockwinkel?

How has NXT’s performance opposite of AEW affected Vince McMahon’s trust in handing over power to Triple H in the long-run?

What are the best wrestling books Todd has reviewed over the years? (And a sidebar discussion on Wade’s harsh review of Mick Foley’s “Countdown to Lockdown” and Foley’s fair-minded pushback afterward.)

Why do wrestlers go for pins when they haven’t hit their finishing moves yet since matches never end unless it’s after a finisher?

Does Vince McMahon even care about ratings dropping enough to make changes, or is he riding out the latest TV deal without worries?

Why does it seem MMA fighters have a disproportionate propensity to buy into QAnon conspiracy theories?

